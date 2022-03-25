Postal Service Ups EV Delivery Vehicle Purchase To Help Silence Critics

The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced that it updated its plan to upgrade its fleet of delivery vehicles to double the number of electric vehicles as part of the order.

However, the USPS decided to unfortunately still mostly buy inefficient gas trucks as part of the 50,000-vehicle fleet refresh.

Last year, the USPS placed an order for 50,000 vehicles with Oshkosh Defense as part of its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) program to update its aging fleet of delivery vehicles.

The postal service has been expected to update its fleet with electric vehicles, which would greatly improve the efficiency of its fleet and reduce operating costs.

However, Louis DeJoy, the US postmaster appointed by the Trump administration, announced that only 10% of the new 50,000 vehicles as part of the NGDV contract would be electric.