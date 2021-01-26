Potential Jeep Grand Cherokee Buyers Are VERY Interested PHEV Models

Jeep's "4xe" portfolio of plug-in hybrids has blossomed in recent years to include a variety of models. Europe has the Renegade and Compass PHEVs, the US recently added the Wrangler PHEV, while China sells a Grand Commander PHEV, though the latter doesn’t carry the “4xe” badge yet. The flagship Grand Wagoneer has already been confirmed to get electrification, and it’s only a matter of time before the next-gen Grand Cherokee will come with a charging port.

Only the bigger three-row Grand Cherokee L has been unveiled so far, but the five-seat version is only a few months away from being revealed. Jeep’s global boss Christian Meunier sat down and had a chat with Australian magazine WhichCar over Zoom about the upcoming WL generation, confirming it will earn the 4xe logo. He went on to say it will be better as far as pulling power and fuel efficiency than a diesel Grand Cherokee, which isn’t planned, at least not Down Under.