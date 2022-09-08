Power Mongering DMV Wants To Ban Tesla's License To Build And Sell Cars In California

According to the California DMV, Tesla has falsely advertised its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) features on its website. Moreover, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the company itself have made a habit of touting the capability of these features to the point that some people may believe they are fully autonomous.



Tesla doesn't currently make any feature that can drive a car by itself. Instead, the Autopilot and Full Self-Driving capability are driver-assist systems. Both require a driver to be in the driver's seat paying attention and ready to take control at any time. The DMV's accusations came forward after complaints were filed with California's Office of Administrative Hearings.



Basically, the DMV said that Tesla has been misleading its customers and potential buyers about the capability of its advanced driver-assist systems. The state went so far as to say Tesla made or published statements that are simply not based on fact.



Read Article