Power, Prestige, and Pininfarina: Unveiling the Opulent Polestones 01. Chinese Automotive Masterpiece?

Agent001 submitted on 8/31/2023

Emerging onto the automotive stage with a flourish, Chinese startup Polestones has unveiled its inaugural masterpiece: the resplendent 01, a luxury 4x4 exquisitely crafted in collaboration with the renowned design house Pininfarina. This opulent marvel of engineering and aesthetics seamlessly marries power and prestige, boasting a commanding 469 brake horsepower and an awe-inspiring 546 pound-feet of torque. Truly, the Polestones 01 stands as a remarkable testament to the fusion of cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance.

I had polestones once but the ZANTAC fixed it.

What's your opinion of it?













