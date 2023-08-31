Agent001 submitted on 8/31/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:06:15 AM
Views : 526 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Emerging onto the automotive stage with a flourish, Chinese startup Polestones has unveiled its inaugural masterpiece: the resplendent 01, a luxury 4x4 exquisitely crafted in collaboration with the renowned design house Pininfarina. This opulent marvel of engineering and aesthetics seamlessly marries power and prestige, boasting a commanding 469 brake horsepower and an awe-inspiring 546 pound-feet of torque. Truly, the Polestones 01 stands as a remarkable testament to the fusion of cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance.I had polestones once but the ZANTAC fixed it.What's your opinion of it?
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news