Pre-Delivery Mercedes EQS CAUGHT at Tesla Fremont Assembly Plant

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is about as close to a Tesla killer as the industry has managed to produce so far, if the Tesla in question being killed is the larger Model S, that is. The EQS has the range, the tech and the prestige to become a serious luxury electric sedan player, and first deliveries are just months away.



But even if customer cars won’t be delivered until later this summer, a very lightly camouflaged EQS was spotted in an unlikely place: the parking lot of Tesla’s Fremont manufacturing facility, right next to a Supercharger station. The vehicle had its front badge covered, but it didn’t have any additional camouflage on it.



MERCEDES EQS SPOTTED IN ONE OF THE MOST UNLIKELY PLACES- Tesla’s Fremont Factory just steps from a public Supercharger!



With the first deliveries of the EQS expected this summer, we’re left wondering how this lightly camouflaged premium electric car got here! #MercedesBenz #EQS pic.twitter.com/xYhqN34AIJ — The Kilowatts ???? (@klwtts) April 28, 2021



