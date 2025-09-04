Pre-Production Prototype Of BMW's $500,000 Skytop Concept Spied Circling The Nurburgring

BMW stepped out of its ugly design comfort zone last year when it unveiled the Skytop Concept. Presented at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, the study is one of the best-looking Bimmers in a rather long time and previews a production variant that was recently scooped undergoing testing at the Nurburgring. The company's design department decided to play it safe and hasn't done much to the car's exterior compared to last year's concept. Thus, we can see that it still has a pair of slim LED headlights with incorporated DLRs flanking the small (for a modern-day Bimmer) kidney grille. The front bumper looks identical, and it even has four horizontal slats in the side intakes and one in the lower air intake.



