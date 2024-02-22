Pre-Season Testing Reveals Red Bull's New F1 Car Is Bindingly Fast

Depending on who you ask, it's been a very long or a very short Formula 1 off-season. While many of the drivers travel around, party a bit, and get some much-needed time with their loved ones, most team personnel spend long days and nights at the factory dreading the first day of pre-season testing. Well, that day has come and gone, and here are some takeaways.
 
No surprises here. Pre-season testing isn't about lap times or even about going fast—it's about shaking down the car, making sure the old bits are still working, and the new bits are operating as expected. Things were working so well for Red Bull and Max Verstappen that they went long, racking up 143 laps in the new RB20. That's nearly two races worth of laps around the Bahrain International Circuit.


