Preliminary Work Begins On Tesla's Texas Lithium Refinery

We have reported at length recently about how critical the nature of lithium supply is to electric vehicle manufacturing, where the average car requires up to 8 kgs (17.63 lbs.) of the soft yellow metal known as 'yellow gold' for its batteries.



In fact, back in September, we reported here on autoevolution about how Elon Musk and company were looking to go into the refining of lithium on U.S. soil in response to mandates in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The mandates address the percentage of raw mineral content within an electric vehicle's battery required to qualify for federal tax incentives for EV buyers.



