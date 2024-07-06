Premium EV Models Like Porsche Are Losing Their Luster In China

A dispute between Porsche and its dealers in China over EV sales is potentially causing a rethink in the strategy of European manufacturers trying to stay competitive in the country. Presented with dwindling electric car sales in the face of impressive local competition, Chinese media has reported on a strained relationship between the German automaker and squeezed dealerships.

Porsche’s Chinese deliveries fell by 15 percent in 2023 and continue to worsen this year, forcing dealers to discount their electric EVs to the point of losing money on sales in a quest to meet sales targets.