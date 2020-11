Attitudes of pickup truck owners have shifted in a big way with COVID-19, based on a new study from CarGurus. com.

"We learned how the pandemic may have helped to spur pickup truck purchases," said Madison Gross, director of customer insights at the automotive research and shopping site.

Part of the reason is the time to do more home improvement projects and the need for a vehicle to haul bulky stuff. If people were pondering a truck, they pulled the trigger.