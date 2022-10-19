Preservationist Runs Vintage Car Through Vintage Bathroom In Japan

What a stinker! Of all the moments to forget what gear you’re in, this poor man unknowingly chose the worst possible: as he was accelerating to leave from a cultural heritage site, which also happens to be the oldest surviving toilet in Japan.

If you drive a manual, forgetting what gear you’re in or what gear you left your car in when you pulled in probably happened to you in the early, novice days. No word if this 30-year-old man was a beginner driver or not, but he forgot that he left his car in reverse, so when he wanted to leave and he hit the gas, he sent the vehicle backwards – and into the cultural heritage site. Which is also Japan’s oldest toilet.

