President Biden Approves $900 Million In EV Infrastructure Funding For 35 States

The Biden-Harris Administration announced yesterday that more than two-thirds of EV charging infrastructure plans have been approved ahead of time, under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI). These states, along with the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, will receive more than $900 million in funding in the coming financial years.

This sizeable investment will go towards the building, maintenance, and support of new electric vehicle chargers across approximately 53,000 miles of highway. "We are taking an important step to [building] a nationwide electric vehicle charging network where finding a charge is as easy as locating a gas station," remarked Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg.