President Biden Boasts He Did 171 MPH In A Porsche - Doesn't Provide Details

A guest of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend show, President Biden talked about driving a Porsche. While he did not mention the exact model, he revealed his feelings when doing launch control, so we can safely assume it is one of the latest in Porsche’s lineup, like, let’s say a 911 Turbo S, a car that is literally loaded with 'ammunition.' It flashes from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).



If it was the Porsche 911 Turbo S that he drove, then President Biden enjoyed 641 horsepower (650 PS) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque.





