President Biden Will Attend The Queen Elizabeth's Funeral In His Guzzling Beast Limo

Operation London Bridge is fully underway, and it brings certain restrictions for heads-of-state and dignitaries, of the most unusual and unprecedented kind. One such restriction could mean that U.S. President Joe Biden might not be allowed to use The Beast on his visit to the UK.



Operation London Bridge is the official name for what is happening right now in the UK, with the passing of the beloved and long-reigning Queen Elizabeth II. She died at her estate in Balmoral in Scotland, on September 8, and the state funeral is scheduled to take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.



U.S. President Joe Biden and the First Lady will be in attendance, as will be other heads of state and dignitaries. Operation London Bridge is the highest-security international event to ever be hosted in the British capital, and Politico reports that it comes with unprecedented restrictions, including for attendees.



Read Article