Pressure Mounts For Biden To Acknowledge Tesla Leadership - Will He Continue With The Lie?

As you are probably already aware, President Biden has yet to acknowledge Tesla or Elon Musk in his talks about EVs produced in the US, as well as what our country's EV future will look like. He's eager and excited about helping the US become a leader with EVs, and he's banking on unionized automakers, such as GM and Ford, to make it happen. Tesla is already the global leader when it comes to EVs. The company produces and delivers far more EVs than any other US automaker, and demand for its vehicles is growing rapidly. Moreover, Tesla employs tens of thousands of workers in the US, and while they don't belong to a union, they're arguably helping the transition to EVs more than anyone else.



