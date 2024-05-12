Pressure Mounts To Dumb Down UK Driving Tests Because They Are Too Hard For Current Generation Of Learners

Managers at the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency have been accused of bullying tactics and lowering test standards, as the hard-pressed organisation struggles to reduce its post-pandemic backlog.

The Department for Transport target for 2024 test wait times is seven weeks, but DVSA chief executive Loveday Ryder told the Transport Select Committee of MPs today that the figure is still 26 weeks across the UK.

The Committee heard evidence from the Public and Commercial Services Union that managers are bullying examiners into being lenient on tests, while the DVSA was also accused of using a software tool to highlight more difficult test routes with a view to phasing them out and increasing the pass rate.