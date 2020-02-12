Pretty Much Every Automaker Has Miraculously Turned Their Back On Trump's Plan To Save Them Billions

Agent009 submitted on 12/2/2020

Views : 178 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

A group representing major automakers on Tuesday vowed to work with President-elect Joe Biden on efforts to reduce vehicle emissions even as the industry remains split over an effort to bar California from setting rules.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing General Motors, Volkswagen Group, Toyota Motor Corp., Ford Motor Co. and most major automakers, said after a meeting Tuesday that it "looks forward to engaging with the incoming Biden administration ... to advance the shared goals of reducing emissions and realizing the benefits of an electric future."



