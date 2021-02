Xbox executive Aaron Greenberg saw that Elon Musk admitted his favorite console game was Halo and saw the opportunity for his “dream collab” with Tesla. Greenberg hinted at a possible IRL Cybertruck warthog project with Elon Musk and Tesla.

“Sure feels like a Tesla x Halo collab needs to happen at some point!?” Greenburg tweeted, in response to Musk’s tweet about playing Halo.