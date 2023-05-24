Prince Harry and Meghan Markle SHOCKED That NYC Didn't Care About Car Chase

A bridge too far. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been “shocked” by the response to their frightening car chase experience, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“They insist their account of the car chase was absolutely not exaggerated, and for people to say otherwise is so hurtful and out of line,” the insider adds.

Despite facing backlash over their version of events, Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, refuse to be silenced. “As far as staying out of sight and being scared to show their faces, that’s not going to happen,” the source tells Us. “[This has] just strengthened their resolve to keep standing up for themselves and speaking out when they feel wronged.”