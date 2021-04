Images of a modified Land Rover designed by the Duke of Edinburgh to carry his coffin have been revealed.



The duke, who died at the age of 99 last week, worked on creating the bespoke hearse for 16 years, starting in 2003.



His modifications include the open top rear section, where his coffin will rest, and the military green color.



On the day of the funeral, the Land Rover Defender will be used to carry his coffin to St George's Chapel.











