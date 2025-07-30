Pristine 1975 Cosworth Vega With Under 3,000 Miles Hits The Market For Only $30,000

Large cars like the Impala and the Caprice started losing ground in the early '70s, and Chevrolet was looking for ways to create something unique that would help the brand remain relevant in the American car space. One solution was teaming up with Cosworth Engineering from England, who created an upgraded version of the aluminum four-cylinder engine on the Vega to give birth to a sportier model.



The result was impressive from a performance perspective, and General Motors liked the idea of a hotter Vega, ignoring all the issues originally encountered with the race-optimized model.

The Vega TC was born, eventually receiving the go-ahead for the 1975 model with a detuned engine, as required by emission regulations in the United States.



