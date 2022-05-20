ProDrive Teases New Subaru Impreza WRC - Is Another WRX In the Works?

Legendary British motorsport company Prodrive is once again turning its attention to the Subaru Impreza with an online post hinting at a project involving the first-generation version of the car.

The two firms had a successful relationship in the World Rally Championship, winning the driver’s title and manufacturers’ titles three times each.



Prodrive’s online post shows a side shot of a two-door Subaru Impreza referred to as the ‘P25’, suggesting the project will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Impreza WRC, its first car built for the Group A-replacing World Rally Car regulations.

