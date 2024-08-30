Probably One Of The BEST Features Not Found On Competing Pickups DISAPPEARING On The 2025 F-150?

Over the years, numerous Ford models boasted the factory-installed SecuriCode keypad, a convenient feature for keyless entry that many drivers appreciated. However, things have shifted. It might be that fewer people use the keypad, or perhaps Ford's aiming to save some bucks, but the keypad is now missing from several vehicles, with the 2025 Ford F-150 being the most recent casualty. For the 2024 refresh of the F-150, the SecuriCode was standard on the XLT and higher trims, with only the basic XL missing out. Fast forward to 2025, and Ford has completely axed the feature from the lineup, relegating it to a dealer-installed accessory for the XLT, Tremor, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Raptor trims, setting buyers back an additional $455. The F-150 isn't alone in this change; it joins other Ford vehicles that have recently made the SecuriCode an optional, dealer-installed feature. This includes the 2024 Ford Maverick, where it was once standard on the XLT and Lariat trims, and the 2024 Ford Escape, which now offers an Illuminated Door Entry Keypad as an alternative, also installed by dealers.



As an F-150 owner, I LOVE that feature and it was a big selling point against the competition.



Great find by the guys at Ford Authority. Full article at the link.











Read Article