Prodrive's Subaru P25 Will Have 400HP

The first details of Prodrive’s P25 project have now been revealed, with the Northamptonshire-based motorsports specialist confirming that the project will take the form of a modern continuation series of the iconic Subaru Impreza 22B STI – an extremely rare road-going special that was built by Subaru in 1998 both to celebrate its 40th anniversary and its then third World Rally Championship title.

The new P25 will be built by Prodrive itself and capped at 25 units. Initially based on an original two-door Subaru Impreza chassis, it will feature a range of contemporary upgrades to make it lighter, sharper and more powerful than the 1998 original.