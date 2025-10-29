Production At Nissan And Mercedes At Risk Due To Chip Shortage

Nissan Motor and Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday became the latest global automakers to sound the alarm about a deepening semiconductor supply crunch, highlighting the growing fallout from a tussle between the Netherlands and China over Dutch chipmaker Nexperia.

A trade and intellectual property stand-off between China and the Dutch government over Nexperia, whose chips are widely used in automotive components, is the latest challenge for an industry already grappling with U.S. tariffs and Chinese curbs on rare earths.