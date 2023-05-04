Production Flop? GMC Only Sells 2 Hummers In First Quarter Despite Record Orders

The GMC brand reports 130,608 vehicle deliveries during the first quarter of 2023 in the United States, which is 7.6 percent more than a year ago.

Unfortunately, once again we don't have any good news about customer deliveries of the all-electric GMC Hummer EV Pickup. According to the latest report, deliveries almost stalled in Q1 and amounted to just two units.

That's a 98 percent decrease from 99 units a year ago and the worst result since the market launch when a symbolic vehicle was delivered in Q4 2021.