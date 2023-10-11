Production Of 2024 Lexus TX CUV Begins In Indiana

Initially unveiled in early February, it only took the Japanese automaker half a year to kick off production of the highly anticipated 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander in early August, showing that some carmakers don't need years to start building them ahead of the actual sales release of their new models. Now, the same is happening with the 2024 Lexus TX, and the company has closed the gap by needing just five months to kick off the assembly process.



Toyota Indiana not only produces two models dedicated to the North American market – 2024 Grand Highlander and 2024 TX – but when it started production of the first-ever Lexus TX, an all-new, three-row luxury SUV, it also celebrated "a major milestone:" this model is not only the first Lexus for Toyota Indiana, but also the first Lexus CUV assembled in the United States.





