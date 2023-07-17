Production Of Brad Pitt's Formula 1 Movie Is Put On Hold

More than 160,000 actors and people involved in movie production have gone on strike for the first time since 1980. That means that several films have had to shut down. Shooting will not resume before actors reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. A Writers Guild of America strike is going on simultaneously.

The strike focuses on issues regarding payment and use of artificial intelligence in movie production.

Ten days ago, Brad Pitt and Damson Idris attended the British Grand Prix. It wasn’t just rubbing shoulders with the star drivers and watching the race that Lando Norris won. They were meaning business themselves. The crew received a garage location for the filming. Two modified Formula 2 demo cars lined up on the grid for the formation lap of the actual Grand Prix.