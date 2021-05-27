Proposed EV Tax Credit Intentionally Discriminates Against Tesla Because It Isn't Under UAW Control

A new bill to reform the federal electric car tax incentive in the US has passed the US Senate Finance Committee.

It includes increasing the electric vehicle tax credit to up to $12,500, but it was expertly crafted to give less to Tesla vehicle buyers. Ever since the Biden administration took over, there have been several legislative efforts to reform the US electric vehicle incentive program.

President Biden himself confirmed that electric vehicles would get support by setting aside $174 billion for them in his infrastructure proposal.