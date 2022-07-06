Proposed North Carolina Bill Could Have Backlash For Businesses That Offer Free EV Charging

A bill put forth by North Carolina lawmakers could discourage the installation of electric vehicle chargers. According to CleanTechnica.com, the proposed bill would require business owners who offer free charging for electric vehicles to disclose the average amount spent for it on every receipt, regardless of whether or not the customer used the charger or not. The bill reads as follows: “Any person who is engaged in a business where electric vehicle charging stations are provided for use by the public at no charge shall ensure that each customer of the business, without regard to whether the customer uses the charging stations, is informed of, on the receipt for purchases, the percentage of the amount of the customer’s total purchase price that is a result of the business providing electric vehicle charging stations at no charge.”



