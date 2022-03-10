Proposed Program Pays Bounty For New Yorkers To Tattle On Vehicle Owners Blocking Bike Lanes

As a New Yorker and bike-lane enthusiast, cars and trucks parked in the lane are the bane of my existence, and I know I’m not alone in this thought. It’s a pervasive issue throughout the city that forces bike-lane users to either hop up on the sidewalk (annoying pedestrians) or move into traffic (annoying everyone because no one wants a manslaughter charge).

 

But now we can possibly rejoice. According to Bloomberg, New York City Council Member Lincoln Restler is pushing a new bill that would give civilians like you and me the power to report bike lane bastards who take up the entire lane with vehicles that are decidedly not bicycles or scooters. The bill would also allow people to report vehicles that block entrances or exits of schools, sidewalks and crosswalks.



