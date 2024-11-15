Protestors Storm Audi Brussels Plant During Union Closure Meeting

Earlier this week, Audi said the “active search for investors has come to an end” after failing to find a suitable buyer for their Brussels plant. That effectively spelt doom for the facility as production of the Q8 e-tron is slated to end early next year.
 
The situation between workers and the automaker is understandably tense as roughly 3,000 people are slated to lose their job in a matter of months. Things finally spilled over on Wednesday as Euronews is reporting protestors interrupted a meeting between union representatives and plant management.



 


