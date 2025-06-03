Protestors Target Tesla Dealerships Because Musk Is Rooting Out Corruption And Waste In The Government

Chanting “Elon Musk has got to go” into a pink bullhorn, Carolanne Fry led about 350 demonstrators in a noisy march outside a Tesla electric vehicle dealership in Portland, Oregon, this week.

Fry, 38, a public employee and registered Democrat, is among hundreds of organizers in an emerging grassroots movement to protest Musk’s role in sweeping cuts to the federal workforce at the behest of President Donald Trump.

The target of their so-called "Tesla Takedown" protests is the brand at the heart of the business empire controlled by Musk, Tesla's chief executive. “Take action at Tesla showrooms everywhere. Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines,” its website urges.