Public Beta Testing? Cruise Driverless Taxi Crashes Into San Francisco Fire Truck

General Motors' self-driving car unit Cruise can't catch a break these days, with its robotaxis being involved in three separate incidents over the past week alone.

Exactly one week ago, San Francisco approved GM’s Cruise and Alphabet's Waymo to operate their driverless vehicles in the city 24/7. Since then, Cruise AV robotaxis have been in the news for the wrong reasons.

One day after getting approval to operate around the clock in San Francisco, 10 Cruise AVs stopped in the middle of Grant Avenue for no apparent reason, blocking traffic in the area for 20 minutes. Cruise later said the malfunction was caused by wireless connectivity issues.





