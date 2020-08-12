Public Swoops In And Buys Up LA Police Force's Unwanted BMW i3 EVs

Agent009 submitted on 12/8/2020 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:23:21 PM

Views : 256 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When the police department sends out a “black and white,” you expect a Dodge Charger, or at least maybe an aging Ford Crown Victoria.

But an oddly shaped, carbon-bodied BMW i3 city car? Definitely not.

The Los Angeles Police Department had a fleet of the cars, and judging from the miles on them—and how big Los Angeles is—they may not have been a hit. We found one left on Sunday, a 2017 model that has only 9,000 miles, and you can do your part by buying it for just $18,995. New Century BMW in Alhambra, California—the dealer where they were apparently leased from in the first place—has been selling the cars, which are going fast.



Read Article


Public Swoops In And Buys Up LA Police Force's Unwanted BMW i3 EVs

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)