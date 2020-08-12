Public Swoops In And Buys Up LA Police Force's Unwanted BMW i3 EVs

When the police department sends out a “black and white,” you expect a Dodge Charger, or at least maybe an aging Ford Crown Victoria. But an oddly shaped, carbon-bodied BMW i3 city car? Definitely not.

The Los Angeles Police Department had a fleet of the cars, and judging from the miles on them—and how big Los Angeles is—they may not have been a hit. We found one left on Sunday, a 2017 model that has only 9,000 miles, and you can do your part by buying it for just $18,995. New Century BMW in Alhambra, California—the dealer where they were apparently leased from in the first place—has been selling the cars, which are going fast.