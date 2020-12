Looking to lease a five-passenger sedan? Something a step up from the Toyota Camry or Honda Accord? There's plenty of good year-end deals out there. Maybe a 2020 Nissan Maxima? That's $309 a month for 36 months and $3,859 down. Or a 2021 Toyota Avalon for $389 for 36 months, with $3,688 due at signing. Or a 2020 Lexus ES 350 for $329 for 36 months, with $2,899 down. Or do you want to be a little adventurous? We’ll explain what that means in a moment.



Read Article