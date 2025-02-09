Pulling A Pelosi? GM CEO Mary Barra Sells 40% Of Her Stock Holdings In GM

Twitter is reporting GM CEO Mary Barra has sold 40% of her holdings in General Motors stock, offloading 372,024 shares late last month on August 28th, 2025, netting her about $21.67 million, according to a new filing.



NEWS: GM CEO Mary Barra has sold 40% of her holdings in General Motors stock, offloading 372,024 shares late last month on August 28th, 2025, netting her about $21.67 million, according to a new filing. pic.twitter.com/gb8O3rg42p — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 2, 2025





