Pure Evil: Listen To The $4.7 Million Bugatti Bolide's Insane 1850HP W16 Engine

Agent009 submitted on 5/25/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:02:43 AM

Views : 222 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Bugatti Bolide is arguably the most extreme hypercar concept of the decade, with its wild aero and improbable aerodynamic upgrades that you would never expect to see on a production car. Yet that is what it will be; Bugatti is building just 40 of these crazy cars at a retail price of over $4.72 million. And incredibly, all of them are already sold out. So much for an economic downturn. For those lucky individuals, it will be a long wait before they will get to experience the car, as it is only expected to arrive in 2024. Until then, they can get a taste of what it will sound like by hearing it at this past weekend's Concorso d'Eleganza at the magical Villa d'Este.



Read Article


Pure Evil: Listen To The $4.7 Million Bugatti Bolide's Insane 1850HP W16 Engine

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)