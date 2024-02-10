Q3 Auto Sales Are A Mixed Bag As Bidenomics And High Prices Paralyzes Buyers

General Motors believes the US automotive industry's estimated SAAR (seasonally adjusted season rate) is 16.2 million, about the same level as per the prior year – when the actual sales stopped at around 15.6 million units.

As such, if the predictions are accurate, the US automotive industry, despite the current woes (growing inventories, higher prices, lower EV interest, supply shortages), might actually post a positive delivery result. Until then, though, let's see what some of the major carmakers did after three quarters of the year have already passed.

General Motors is happy to announce that although its Q3 of 2024 total sales dropped 2% to 659,601 units, it retains the crown and throne of the US automotive industry because Toyota slipped up. As such, TMNA (Toyota Motor North America) only soared to 542,872 deliveries, a big drop of 8% compared to the same period last year.