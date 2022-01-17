QOTD: Could Hotels Become An EV Charging Station Staple?

A few weeks ago, my husband posited that he had solved the electric vehicle infrastructure crisis when it came to charging. “Hotel chains just need to partner with EV charging chains,” he said. “Imagine if you could plan a road trip around the fact that every Holiday Inn between you and your destination had a charger for your car.” And I have to admit: he has a point, and it’s given me an interesting thought experiment. America is one of the few places in the world where just about every single highway off-ramp looks the same. Gaze over the horizon at most highly-populated highway exits, and there’s a good chance you’ll find the same gas station companies, the same fast food brands, and the same hotel chains. Why not take advantage of our rampant capitalism and turn it into a good thing for the electric vehicle world?



Read Article