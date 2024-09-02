QUALITY TIME! People Like To ROAST Tesla On Quality Control But Are The Competitors ANY Better In 2024?

While Tesla often faces criticism for quality control issues, the pertinent question arises: are its competitors any better in 2024? Despite Tesla's occasional production hiccups, its electric vehicles have revolutionized the automotive industry. The rapid advancements in technology and innovation have set a benchmark that competitors struggle to match. As electric vehicles become mainstream, each manufacturer grapples with their own set of challenges. So, before casting stones at Tesla, it's worth pondering whether other companies have surpassed or merely caught up in terms of quality control.



Are Tesla's competitors genuinely offering a superior alternative in 2024, or is the grass only seemingly greener?



Discuss...











Is this level of quality unforgivable? pic.twitter.com/YS4qOclbTp — carwow (@carwowuk) February 9, 2024



