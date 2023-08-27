QUATTRO WON'T HELP! WHICH Car Models Got In The MOST Accidents In 2023?

Agent001 submitted on 8/27/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:45:18 PM
Views : 1,246 | Category: Report Cards | Source: www.autospies.com
Which models on the list are the most surprising to you?Interesting chart showing car models with most accidents in 2023.TBH seeing Chevy Volt and not a single BMW is pretty surprising lol pic.twitter.com/CQ3SqOzXPp— CarDealershipGuy (@GuyDealership) August 27, 2023
Interesting chart showing car models with most accidents in 2023.TBH seeing Chevy Volt and not a single BMW is pretty surprising lol pic.twitter.com/CQ3SqOzXPp— CarDealershipGuy (@GuyDealership) August 27, 2023
Interesting chart showing car models with most accidents in 2023.TBH seeing Chevy Volt and not a single BMW is pretty surprising lol pic.twitter.com/CQ3SqOzXPp
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news