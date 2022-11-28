Quality Issues Keep Ford Mustang Mach-E Out Of Consumer Reports Recommend List For EVs

Consumer Reports just dropped its annual Reliability scores and seven different vehicles have fallen off of its recommendation list due to poor performances. One of those cars is the Ford Mustang Mach E and it’s the only all-electric vehicle out of the bunch. Here’s what knocked it out of the ring. To gather its reliability data, Consumer Reports sends questionnaires to its members. Specifically, it asks about issues with 17 different aspects of the vehicle experienced over the last 12 months. This year, it compiled data from over 300,000 vehicles ranging from the 2000 model year up until 2022. Reliability data plays a large role in CR’s Overall Score for a vehicle and in this case, it looked at the last few years of Mach-E production.



