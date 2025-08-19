Quality Job NONE As Ford Issues 103rd Recall Of The Year

On August 8, Ford set a new benchmark that it – and probably its customers – hopes is never achieved again. That day, Ford issued seven different recalls for six issues. That's certainly a lot for one day, but something more notable happened as a result. Ford crossed the threshold of 100 recalls and landed 103 for the year. That figure goes well beyond any other automaker in the history of automobiles.
 
We've already covered one of those recalls, which affected 103,000 F-150 trucks that will need a new rear axle bolt. The others covered a range of issues, though most of them were, fortunately, much smaller in vehicles affected. They're potentially less catastrophic, too.


