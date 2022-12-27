Quality Job None: Brand New Corvette Z06 Engine FAILS On The Way Home From The Dealer

Part of what makes the C8 Corvette Z06 so special is its engine. The naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 makes an impressive 670 hp (679 PS / 500 kW) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, but it seems there could already be issues with the unique powerplant. A Z06 owner by the name of Marco Garcia reports that his car’s engine failed as it was on the way home from the Chevrolet dealership, and he made a video detailing his less-than-ideal experience. In the video, he explains that the issue arose while he was taking delivery of the car and came to a head on the drive home.







Read Article