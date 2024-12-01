Quality Job None? Factory Fresh Cybertruck Delivered With Panel Falling Off

Tesla has delivered one of the very first Cybertrucks to a customer who is not a Tesla employee and it came with some ridiculous panel gaps. A rear panel even looks like it is falling off.



How is Tesla not catching those issues before delivery?



In the past, Tesla has often been criticized for its fit and finish. However, it is generally accepted that the quality has improved over the years, and now Tesla’s latest products, like the Model Y, receive better reviews in that regard.



When it comes to Cybertruck, there have been concerns because of the nature of the design of the electric pickup.









