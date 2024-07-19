Quality Job None - Ford Has Had More Vehicles Recalled In 2024 Than GM, Honda, VW, Nissan , BMW And Toyota COMBINED

Ford is nothing if not consistent. The American arm of the company got the quality control wooden spoon in 2023 for the third year running based on both the number of recalls it announced and the number of cars caught up in those campaigns. So we thought we’d do a mid-year check, and it turns out things look even worse for 2024.
 
The Dearborn team issued 54 recalls covering 5,692,135 vehicles across the whole of 2023, but with only six months of this year gone, Ford – and its Lincoln subsidiary – has already announced 31 recalls that affect 3,660,752 cars, trucks and SUVs.



 


