Quality Job None: New Cybertruck Owner Experiences 1 Mile Of Trouble Free Driving Before First Critical Failure

Tesla’s notorious reputation for its lack of quality control is well-known, with some owners resorting to selling delivery inspection sheets to assist others. Apparently, Thomas Remo, host of the YouTube channel Gear Down, could have benefited from one of these sheets for his Cybertruck, as upon driving it off the lot, he encountered a critical steering issue.

In a vlog style video, Remo takes the viewer along with him to go pick up his new truck at the Tesla store. After taking a few minutes to explore the Cyberbeast’s features, he jumps into the driver’s seat, and waits to pull out into traffic.