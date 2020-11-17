Quebec Jumps On The Green Bandwagon - Banning Sale Of Gasoline Powered Cars By 2035

The Canadian province of Quebec said Monday it will ban the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger cars as of 2035, joining California and others in announcing moves to shift to electric vehicles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



Canada's second-most populous province announced the ban as part of a $5.1 billion plan over five years to help Quebec meet a target of reducing its greenhouses gases by 37.5 percent by 2030, in comparison with 1990 levels, Premier Francois Legault told reporters in Montreal.



