Quebec To Base Driver's License Renewal Fees On Your Driving Record

In 2026, six million d’automobilistes in Quebec will have to pay just $50 to the SAAQ rather than a projected drivers’s licence fee of $121 to drive their vehicle. This is the fifth consecutive year that the cost of driving in La Belle Province has been reduced, a measure meant to reimburse prior overpayments of nearly $3 billion—about $452 for each Quebec motorist. That said, those with a less-than-perfect driving record will be paying more than that reduced rate. Quite a bit more, in fact.



Read Article